Ministry of Agriculture to Facilitate the Involvement of Women at All Levels of the Sector

Basseterre, St. Kitts, March 09, 2022 (SKNIS): Minister of Agriculture, the Honourable Alexis Jeffers, said that the ministry will facilitate the involvement of women at all levels of the sector going forward.

The minister made this remark during his presentation at the annual Department of Agriculture’s Advancing Women in Agriculture Forum held at the Agriculture Conference Room on March 08 – International Women’s Day.

The honourable minister said, “This year we are celebrating our second annual and that is testimony to the fact that we, as a ministry and department, have ensured that we continue to provide for you, as women, as we are celebrating International Women’s Day with the necessary support and resources that are needed for you to conduct your trade in the sector.”

He continued, “We are aware that women face obstacles in the sector. Cultural barriers and traditions often block women from full and meaningful participation and prevent them from securing the resources they need to become more efficient and profitable.”

“Through our women’s empowerment or enhancement programme, women will gain greater access to resources, greater access to training and assistance in agricultural productivity and in creating their own groups as well,” the minister said.

Minister Jeffers also stated that the Ministry of Agriculture continues to work with a number of women within the Federation to form the St. Kitts chapter of the Caribbean Network of Rural Women Producers (CANROP), as women represent a crucial resource in agriculture and fisheries through their role as farmers, labourers and entrepreneurs.

He said, “Efforts by the ministry to achieve our goals for agricultural development, economic growth and food security will be strengthened and accelerated as we build on the contribution that women make.”