Ministry of Agriculture Held the First in a Series of School Visits to Promote Agriculture Open Day

Basseterre, St. Kitts, April 14, 2022 (SKNIS): The Ministry of Agriculture and Marine Resources held their first school visit on April 12 at the Louisa Grant Pre-School to promote its Agriculture Open Day from April 28-29.

Head of Media and Communication Unit in the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Marine Resources, Chaira Flanders, said in an interview at the pre-school that “We thought that would be a good idea as a ministry to ensure that the children get to learn more about the agricultural sector which also includes the fisheries.”

“We came to the Louisa Grant pre-school and we were able to interact with the children and teach them a few lessons as well,” she said.

She added that one of the main takeaways from the school visit was to inform the students that a petting zoo will be located at the Agriculture Open Day as part of the Livestock Department’s display.

Ms. Flanders also stated that the Ministry of Agriculture will be going to other schools throughout the island for them to be a part of the exercise as well.

Supervisor at the Louisa Grant Pre-School, Paulette Phillip, said that “I think that the children had a fun time and as a matter of fact the whole morning was a full day and so they were interactive which means they were enjoying themselves with the animals they were petting and also as staff, we also enjoyed the day.”