Ministry of Agriculture commemorating World Food Day with week of Activities 

The Ministry of Agriculture is hosting the week of activities for the commemoration of the World Food Day. The events started on October 12 and ending on October 18 for the people of the country to commemorate the event.

The week of festivities is being hosted under the global theme “Hand in Hand for Better Foods and a Better Future. The event is being hosted for the benefit of the people of the island.

The Minister of Agriculture will be presiding over the week-long activities which will be encompassing a variety of activities. The officials have shared some images from the event on his social media.

The officials have shared that the first of the events which was hosted as a part of the week-long events was the Church Service, which was hosted on Sunday, October 12, 2025.

The leaders have shared that the event is one of the most important for the people of the island to understand the importance of food security. The nation has been on a mission to become independent of food imports.

Initiatives like these, which combine concepts with interesting and fun filled activities, promote a greater understanding of the government’s efforts. With the week of activities open and the church service successfully completed, the nation can look forward to the rest of the week

On October 14, Tuesday, the country will be hosting a Fish Pot Making Workshop at the Fig Tree Hard Court at 5:30pm. On October 15, that is Wednesday, the Ministry will organise Pineapple Production Training at Leon Anthony’s Farm in St. Peters at 9 am

On October 16, which is Thursday, The Ministry will host an event to honor Farmers & Fishers through Prize Giving at the CUNA Center at 5:30pm. On October 17, Friday, the Ministry will be participating in the St. Christopher Outreach Luncheon at the Irishtown BayRoad starting on 10am

Finally, on Saturday October 18, the people are invited to participate in the SPACS Food Fair & Cook-Off to be hosted at the Sandy Point Hardcourt 12:30 PM.

The week long commemoration of the World Food day is proof of the administration’s commitment to educating people of St Kitts and Nevis about food security and independence in food production among other things