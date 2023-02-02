Minister provides detailed review of the water supply challenge that is actively being addressed

Black Immigrant Daily News

CABINET NOTES

The Minister of Public Utilities provided a detailed review of the water supply challenge that is actively being addressed.

The Fort James Plant is moving to produce an additional 500,000 gallons or a total of 1 million gallons daily.

The Minister acknowledged that homes on higher elevations are likely to continue to experience difficulties at times, until several pumps and pressure stations are added at different locations.

The pump in Liberta will be placed in the vicinity of the Church of Christ to facilitate the supply of water to the elevated areas of Evergreen Tree Road, Mount William and the surrounding community.

Another pump will be located in Falmouth to the benefit of the residents in the Falmouth, Patterson’s, and the Horsford’s Hill areas.

The Cabinet voted to provide the Public Utilities with $100,000 to purchase some needed supplies, especially pipes.

