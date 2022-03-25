Minister of Tourism Monthly Press Conference

Basseterre, St. Kitts, March 25, 2022 (ZIZ) — The Ministry of Tourism and the St. Kitts Tourism Authority are looking to the future in efforts to rebuild the tourism industry and strengthen the economic livelihood of the people.

That’s according to Minister of Tourism Hon. Lindsay Grant at his monthly press conference on Thursday. He said the destination continues to thrive despite the challenges.

Minister Grant pointed to the increase in cruise performance which he reported was at its best this month, since the reopening of the sector in July 2021.

In outlining plans for the future, the tourism minister also announced the introduction of a new phase for entry in the federation to be implemented at the beginning of April.

https://zizonline.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/03/TOURISM-PRESS-CONFERENCE-CLIP-1.mp4

Minister Grant also spoke of meetings and training opportunities and also mentioned an approved subsidy for taxi operators.

https://zizonline.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/03/TOURISM-PRESS-CONFERENCE-CLIP-2.mp4

Minister Grant reminded us that covid19 is not yet over and we must safeguard the health of the nation and the gains that have been achieved in restoring employment levels.