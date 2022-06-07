Minister of Sport Ensures That CPLT20 Games Remain in St. Kitts and Nevis

Basseterre, St. Kitts, June 04, 2022 (SKNIS): Minister of Sport, the Honourable Vincent Byron is working to ensure that cricket fans in St Kitts and Nevis are able to witness home games of the local Patriots franchise, the defending champions of the Caribbean Premier League Twenty20 Tournament (CPLT20).

At a Cabinet Press Conference on Wednesday (June 01, 2022), Minister Byron noted that the country is in the second year of a five-year agreement to ensure that world-class cricket comes to Warner Park during the exciting tournament.

“Every year, we have to pay some US$750,000,” Honourable Byron stated. “This, of course, should have been paid by the 1st of March. Unfortunately, we were behind that, and when I took over the office (as Minister of Sport), this is something that had to be quickly spearheaded and I have been fortunate to have had support from the Cabinet to ensure that the Ministry of Finance will do its duty and ensure that we have our Patriots defend here in St Kitts and Nevis.”

This year’s CPLT20 season takes place in Saint Lucia, Trinidad and Tobago, Guyana, and St. Kitts and Nevis. It runs from August 30 to September 30.

Local cricket fans will have even more to celebrate during that period. All of the matches for the debut of the Women’s CPL (WCPL) will be held at Warner Park. The tournament will run alongside the Men’s tournament. It will be contested by three teams – Barbados Royals, Guyana Amazon Warriors and Trinbago Knight Riders.