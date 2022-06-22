Minister of Public Infrastructure Says Government’s Goal Is to Have 100 Percent of the Energy Supply Produced by Renewable Sources

Basseterre, St. Kitts, June 22, 2022 (SKNIS): Minister of Public Infrastructure, the Honourable Eugene Hamilton, said that the goal of the Government is to have 100 percent of the energy supply in the country produced by renewable resources.

Minister Hamilton said this during his presentation at the SOLEC Power Ltd Solar and Battery Storage Farm Kick-off on June 15, 2022.

He said, “Most of our energy is imported and this of course exposes us to the vagaries of natural and manmade disasters, to geopolitical interference, and price fluctuations among other things.”

“We kick off today but when this farm is commissioned, we will look back with much pride knowing that 30% of our energy needs come from this source driven by nature. We will look back knowing that we are insulated from external shocks. We will look back knowing that our energy supply is more secure,” said the Minister with responsibility for Energy.

Minister Hamilton added, “The history of this occasion starts with our national energy policy. It envisions a small nation with a sustainable energy sector, reliable, renewable, where clean and affordable services are provided to all citizens and residents.”

“It envisions a small nation where energy efficiency and the replacement of fossil fuels by sources will be promoted in all sectors of our economy,” he said

Minister Hamilton added that “In 2015, this vision was given teeth with the passage of an amendment to the electricity supply act. This amendment supports our energy policy by providing a framework to promote the integration of renewable energy into our electricity grid and in the process, ensuring a transparent, inclusive, coherent, and informed process of integration.”