Minister of Health Announces Arrival of Three New Medical Specialists to the Federation

Basseterre, St. Kitts, 22 April 2023 [Ministry of Health] – Minister of Health, the Honourable Dr Terrance Drew, in keeping with his promise to strengthen the health systems of our Federation is pleased to announce the arrival of three new medical specialists and a biomedical engineer to the Federation.

These highly skilled professionals which include two internal medicine specialists, Dr Rafael Dominguez and Dr Julio Hernandez along with Neurologist, Dr Alberto Laguna and Biomedical Engineer Mr Leiniel Tapanas Soto arrived in the Federation on April 22, 2023.

The Minister of Health wishes to express his gratitude to our Cuban partners, especially the Ambassador of Cuba to the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis, His Excellency David Rivero Pérez, for facilitating this undertaking as we continue our journey to accreditation.

“This partnership, which was established through official diplomatic relations 28 years ago, has enabled citizens and residents to access some of the world’s best medical expertise, and we are pleased to welcome these new medical personnel to our shores as they will bring tremendous benefit to our people,” said the Prime Minister and Minister of Health, Hon. Dr. Terrance Drew.

The expansion of services provided at our health institutions is a crucial aspect of transforming our healthcare system.

The Government of Saint Kitts and Nevis remains committed to providing the highest standard of care to its citizens and residents.

(L-R), His Excellency David Rivero, Cuban Ambassador to St. Kitts and Nevis; Dr. Rafael Dominguez and Dr. Julio Hernandez, Internal Medicine Specialists, Dr. Sharon Archibald, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Health; Biomedical Engineer Mr. Leiniel Tapanas Soto; Dr. Alberto Laguna Neurologist and Dr. Odalis Abreu Guirado, Epidemiologist