Minister of Education Underscores the Importance of Literacy in Eradicating Poverty and Ensuring Human Progress

Basseterre, St. Kitts, September 8, 2022 (SKNIS): The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) commemorates International Literacy Day on September 8th annually. To commemorate this important Day and to underscore the importance of literacy to human development, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Education Honourable Dr. Geoffrey Hanley on September 7, 2022, announced that the Ministry of Education will be observing the Day with a number of activities.

“The Ministry of Education is pleased to accept the invitation of UNESCO to partner in observing International Literacy Day on Thursday, 8th September 2022. The theme ‘Transforming Literacy Learning Spaces’ has been appropriately chosen for this year’s international observance. The activities of International Literacy Day provide opportunities to rethink the fundamental importance of literacy learning spaces, to build resilience and ensure quality, equitable and inclusive education for all. As we celebrate literacy, we ponder the chances for change, the true transformation of the learning spaces that will allow us to address any remaining literacy challenges. True literacy is not just about formal education in the physical ‘brick and mortar’ spaces. True literacy is about providing a unique and powerful tool to eradicate poverty and ensure stronger social and human progress,” said Minister Dr. Hanley.

He further noted the relevance of this year’s theme for International Literacy Day 2022, ‘Transforming Literacy Learning Spaces’, and how it encompasses the modern view of enhanced education delivery.

“The theme for International Literacy Day 2022, ‘Transforming Literacy Learning Spaces’ is timely and relevant. It highlights enhancing the literacy environment to accommodate different types of learners so that they can maximize their potential. It is worthy of note, that the term ‘Literacy Learning Spaces’ is not limited to the physical environment, as important as that may be. The term brings into sharp focus engaging learners in varied and appropriate pedagogical contexts. Use of appropriate learning materials and activities, in the proper socio-cultural atmosphere, can create or transform the space to facilitate/enhance the literacy experience,” he added.

According to UNESCO, International Literacy Day (ILD) celebrations have taken place annually around the world to remind people of the importance of literacy as a matter of dignity and human rights, and to advance the literacy agenda toward a more literate and sustainable society. Despite progress made, literacy challenges persist with at least 771 million young people and adults lacking basic literacy skills today.