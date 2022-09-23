Minister of Education Meets With the Administrative Body of ECDU

Basseterre: St. Kitts, Thursday, September 22, 2022:​ Minister of Education Hon. Dr. Geoffrey Hanley visited the Early Childhood Development Unit (ECDU) on Wednesday, September 21, as part of his continued visits to the educational institutions in St. Kitts and Nevis.

In brief opening remarks, outgoing Permanent Secretary, Mr. Vincent Hodge gave explained the purpose of the visit, explaining that

“The series of meetings thus far has helped the Minister of Education and his Admin Team to get insight to the minister’s vision that he brings to his ministry for education at all levels; early childhood, primary, secondary and tertiary.”

Minister Hanley in his remarks expressed his delight in the opportunity to engage with the ECDU administrative body

“I am very happy and pleased to be here this afternoon to engage in a discussion with Early Childhood especially because of the fact that I believe early childhood is the heart of education in terms of where the foundation is laid for not only the children and the schools but the country on a whole.”

Noting his admiration for the Unit, Minister Hanley stated,

“I have always been very impressed with the Early Childhood Development Unit over the years especially, because we hold the track record in St. Kitts of having the best program, the model program that other countries benefited from and continue to.”

Motivated by his passion for education and his aspiration to improve the relationship between the educational institutions and his administration, Minister Hanley articulated with empathy,

“This is an opportunity for me to hear from you, to feed off of your energy, to cry with you if I have to, hearing of your low moments and of course rejoicing and back flipping on your highs.”

The minister’s visit to other educational institutions continues until the end of September.