Minister of Education Hanley Announces Updated COVID-19 Protocols for Academic Institutions

Basseterre: St. Kitts, Monday, September 05, 2022:​ Addressing the nation on the eve of the reopening of school, Minister of Education, Hon. Dr. Geoffrey Hanley announced a new set of Covid-19 safety protocols.

“While we are still faced with the effects of Covid-19, our country is slowly moving to the endemic stage which has led to the updating of the Covid-19 protocols at our schools,” he said.

Sanitization upon entry into the school grounds remains mandatory.

“All persons seeking access to our educational institutions must sanitize their hands upon entry”, announced the Minister.

Addressing the discomfort of mask-wearing, Minister Hanley enunciated,” The wearing of a mask is now optional but strongly encouraged in enclosed spaces”.

Dr. Hanley continued, “To avoid the spread of Covid-19, students and teachers who are experiencing flu-like symptoms should seek the help of a medical professional prior to their return to campus. This can help limit the number of interruptions in teaching and learning.”

The minister commended both teachers and students for the resilience shown during the last two years at the height of the pandemic.