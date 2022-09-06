Minister of Education Announces Personnel Changes Within the Education Sector

Basseterre: St. Kitts, Monday, September 05, 2022:​ Minister of Education, Hon. Dr. Geoffrey Hanley announced leadership restructuring across the education sector, in his back to school address aired on Sunday, September 04.

The first change of personnel disclosed by the minister was that of the Permanent Secretary’s (PS) post. Conveying appreciation for the work done by the outgoing PS. Mr. William Vincent Hodge, and congratulating the newly appointed PS Mrs. Lisa-Romayne Archibald-Pistana.

Minister Hanley stated,

“I would like to thank Mr. William Vincent Hodge for his guidance, hard work and direction as Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Education over the past six years. We are extremely grateful and value the contribution he has made to the education fraternity. With this being said I am pleased to announce our new Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Education Mrs. Lisa-Romayne Archibald-Pistana.”

PS Hodge will continue to work with Mrs Pistana for the time being.

Teachers at the primary school level also transitioned into leadership positions.

Minister Hanley disclosed, “Ms. Jamillah Bristol is the new Head Teacher of Beach Allen Primary School. Mr. Javan Cannonier has assumed the post of Deputy Head Teacher at the Cayon Primary School. Ms. Ulukia Bryan has accepted the post of Deputy Head Teacher at the Dieppe Bay Primary School.”

Minister Hanley congratulated these individuals for their appointment to leadership positions and expressed confidence in their ability to be collaborative and transformational leaders in carrying out of the educational goals for the 2022-2023 academic year.