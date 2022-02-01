Minister Hamilton Encourages Persons To Meet Social Security Obligations

Basseterre, St. Kitts, January 31, 2022 (SKNIS): Employers and employees, as well as self-employed individuals, were strongly encouraged to faithfully meet their commitments to Social Security so that the fund can continue to grow and meet the obligation of insured persons.

Minister responsible for Social Security, the Honourable Eugene Hamilton, stressed the need for maintaining the fund appropriately while giving brief remarks to the Pastor and congregation of the Bethesda Moravian Church in Cayon on Sunday, January 30, 2022.

“I appeal to those people who are working to stop telling your employers to not take out your money. Let them take it out and pay. And those of you who are self-employed you also pay because there will come a time when you will need that income to be able to take you through,” Minister Hamilton stated.

He added, “live up to your side of the bargain, and I can assure you …Social Security will be there for each and every one of you and your families.”

The Minister attended church along with the leadership and staff of St. Christopher and Nevis Social Security Board in celebration of the agency’s 44th anniversary. He noted that the Fund is in a strong position and continues to play an integral part in improving the lives of individuals as well as contributing to national development.

Minister Hamilton indicated that St. Christopher and Nevis Social Security Board has assets of more than $1.7 billion and has grown more than $350 million over the past five years.