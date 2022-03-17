Minister Byron-Nisbett Salutes Women for Their Contribution to Nation-Building

Basseterre, St. Kitts, March 16, 2022 (SKNIS): The Honourable Akilah Byron-Nisbett, Minister of Health et al, publicly saluted hardworking and pioneering women in St. Kitts and Nevis who have contributed to nation-building.

“While we recognized the women in leadership across the world on International Women’s Day (March 08), we must also remember the women in our communities who are achieving an equal future here in St. Kitts and Nevis. Women, who are taking bold steps in reshaping their own lives and communities, women who are reshaping what we consider to be the ideal career paths and who are willing to speak their truth while doing this,” said Minister Byron-Nisbett on Leadership Matters on Tuesday, March 15, 2022. “I for certain, am proud to be part of a government that is committed to true equality for women here in St. Kitts and Nevis.

She echoed her pleasure to see women in the Federation excelling by leaps and bounds.

“For me personally, I continue to be amazed by the work being done by the powerful women across St. Kitts and Nevis, and women, who even in these uncertain times continue to open their new business and be leaders within their communities,” said Minister Byron-Nisbett. “We are proud to say that all women should have a future that is sustainable, peaceful, and with equal rights and opportunities for all.”

Reflecting on this year’s IWD theme “Gender Equality today for a Sustainable tomorrow”, Minister Byron-Nisbett said that based on data from the United Nations (UN), 2022 is considered “pivotal for achieving gender equality in the context of climate change, environmental and disaster risk reduction, which are some of the greatest global challenges of the 21st Century and is their thought that without gender equality today, a sustainable future and an equal future remains outside of our reach.”

She noted, however, that achieving such requires an all of society approach.

“While we have made a start of creating a more equal society where everybody has the opportunity to succeed, there is still much more that needs to be done,” said Minister Byron-Nisbett. “As we look to build a stronger, safer future for St. Kitts and Nevis, we can only achieve this with the talent, experience, and the ambition of our strong women here in the Federation.”

Minster Byron-Nisbett said that she is committed to ensuring that women in St. Kitts and Nevis are given every opportunity to lead the Federation to a brighter future.