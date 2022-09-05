Mexico’s Foreign Affairs Secretary Congratulates St. Kitts and Nevis’ Foreign Minister on His Appointment

Basseterre, St. Kitts, September 03, 2022 (SKNIS): Marcelo Luis Ebrard Casaubon, Secretary of Foreign Affairs of Mexico, extended congratulations to the Right Honourable Dr. Denzil Douglas on his appointment as the Minister for Foreign Affairs, Economic Development, International Trade, Investment, Industry and Commerce in the Federal Government of St. Kitts and Nevis.

A diplomatic note from the Embassy of the United Mexican States to the Eastern Caribbean States read:

“On behalf of the Government of Mexico, I am pleased to extend to you my most sincere congratulations for the appointment that has been conferred on to you as Minister for Foreign Affairs, Economic Development, International Trade, Investment, Industry and Commerce of Saint Kitts and Nevis.”

Secretary Marcelo Ebrard expressed that the ties of friendship and cooperation between both countries will continue to provide avenues for shared development and well-being.

“I reiterate my utmost availability to maintain a sincere and open dialogue in accordance with the importance that your country and the Caribbean region represent for Mexico. I express my commitment to continue working in a common agenda outlined by both governments, addressing challenges shared as cooperation for the development, climate change and the well-being of our nations. Wishing you the best of success in your new responsibility, I take this opportunity to renew to you the assurances of my highest and distinguished consideration,” the note further read.

Equally important, the Embassy of the United Mexican States to the Eastern Caribbean States availed itself of the opportunity to renew to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Economic Development, International Trade, Investment, Industry and Commerce of Saint Kitts and Nevis, the assurances of its highest consideration.

Saint Kitts and Nevis established diplomatic relations with Mexico on July, 1990 and, since then, the two countries have worked towards the further consolidation of these ties through the implementation of various projects in areas such as education and agriculture, as well as infrastructure projects like the construction of the police stations of Dieppe Bay and Tabernacle.