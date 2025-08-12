stkittsgazette-logo-transparent-min
2 Million Gallon Basseterre Desalination Plant 75% complete  PM Terrance Drew leads delegation to 49th CARICOM meeting  PM Terrance Drew and Team work to improve vaccination rates  Caribbean Citizenship reforms aim to Strengthen ‘Genuine Link’ with New Residency Mandate  PM Terrance Drew congratulates Kai Trotman for 4 year football scholarship  Natasha “Shanny” Grey-Brookes calls for Unity 3.0, but is it in National Interest 
World News

Mexico City airport flights hit for second day due to torrential rains 

12 August 2025
Support us
This content originally appeared on Al Jazeera.
Promote your business with NAN

Torrential rains have forced Mexico City’s main airport to suspend numerous flights for multiple hours for a second consecutive day, causing chaos in one of Latin America’s busiest travel hubs.

Authorities at Benito Juarez International Airport said on Tuesday that all runways were operating again by midday, after all flights were suspended for at least four hours earlier that day. Around 20,000 passengers were affected by flight cancellations, delays and rerouting.

list of 3 items

list 1 of 3

Mexico has no evidence linking Venezuela’s Maduro to drug cartel: Sheinbaum

list 2 of 3

Adidas accused of cultural appropriation by Mexico over new footwear design

list 3 of 3

How a student’s death in Mexico raises questions about police violence

end of list

The Mexican capital is experiencing one of its heaviest rainy seasons in years, leading to constant flooding in other parts of the city.

Passengers have reported numerous cancellations and delays this week as heavy rains fall on the capital.

Alicia Nicanor, 69, said her Sunday flight to the northern city of Tijuana was cancelled, and when she returned Tuesday morning for her early morning flight, it was also cancelled.

Drivers cross a flooded street just outside the Benito Juárez International Airport in Mexico City on August 12, 2025.
Vehicles navigate flooding near Benito Juarez International Airport in Mexico City on August 12, 2025  [Fernando Llano/AP Photo]

“I told them I have to go because I have an important appointment with my doctor, but they didn’t listen,” she said.

Mexico City Mayor Clara Brugada said heavy rains on Sunday flooded the city’s main plaza, known as the Zocalo, with more than 76mm (3 inches) of water, much of which poured down in just 20 minutes. It broke a record set in 1952.

Meanwhile, videos from the city’s south showed cars floating on flooded streets. The flooding has fuelled criticism by some in the capital, who call it a sign of larger infrastructure failures by the city’s government.

Advertisement

 

Support us

Related News

01 August 2025

Israel sharpens UAE travel warning for citizens, cites ‘terrorist’ threat 

07 August 2025

Trump says he wants all Middle Eastern countries to have formal Israel ties 

07 August 2025

Russia-Ukraine war: List of key events, day 1,261 

17 July 2025

Israel kills three in Gaza Catholic church bombing 