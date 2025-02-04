World News
Mexico, Canada avert Trump tariffs; Musk’s role in Treasury, USAID probed
04 February 2025
This content originally appeared on Al Jazeera.
blinking-dotLive updatesLive updates,
This video may contain light patterns or images that could trigger seizures or cause discomfort for people with visual sensitivities.
- China has placed counter tariffs on US imports after President Donald Trump placed 10 percent levies on Chinese goods.
- Mexico’s President Claudia Sheinbaum and Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced a 30-day suspension on US tariffs after an agreement was reached with Trump.
Related News
06 January 2025
What is a polar vortex, the weather event causing winter storms in the US?
01 February 2025
Twelve killed in Russian missile, drone attack on Ukraine
03 February 2025
NATO chief says European defence without US ‘will not work’
03 February 2025