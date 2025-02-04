blinking-dotLive updates,

This video may contain light patterns or images that could trigger seizures or cause discomfort for people with visual sensitivities.

Al Jazeera Live

  • China has placed counter tariffs on US imports after President Donald Trump placed 10 percent levies on Chinese goods.
  • Mexico’s President Claudia Sheinbaum and Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced a 30-day suspension on US tariffs after an agreement was reached with Trump.