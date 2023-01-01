Met Service issues hazardous seas alert

Black Immigrant Daily News

Maracas Bay – File photo by Sureash Cholai

The TT Meteorological Service has issued a second yellow level hazardous seas alert scheduled to end at noon on Monday.

It said sea bathers, fishermen, small craft operators and all marine interests should monitor sea conditions and exercise caution. It also said they should follow the instructions of lifeguards.

The Met Office said large breaking waves in excess of three metres, due to long period swells, are possible along nearshore, northern and eastern coastlines of TT.

Seas can also become choppy at times during windy conditions. Conditions will be amplified during high tides.

Impacts include high surf and dangerous conditions for swimming and small craft operations near affected coastlines.

The alert was issued on Saturday at 2 am. For more information go to www.metoffice.gov.tt and www.odpm.gov.tt.

