Met Office Monitoring Tropical Storm Tammy

Basseterre, St. Kitts, Oct 18 2023 (ZIZ Newsroom): St. Kitts and Nevis and the rest of the Leeward Islands are under a tropical cyclone alert as Tropical Storm Tammy continues to move closer to the Northeast Caribbean.

According to Senior Met Officer Elmo Burke, Tropical Storm Tammy remains in the monitored area of concern, and watches and warnings may be required at a later date for portions of the area.

“Tropical Storm Tammy formed this evening at 5 p.m.,” he said. “Based on the current trajectory, Tropical Storm Tammy should be in our vicinity at earliest some time on Saturday. We at the Met Office, we are going to be closely monitoring the progress of Tropical Storm Tammy as it moves into our vicinity and provide additional updates. At this moment, there isn’t any watch or warning in place for us here in St. Kitts and Nevis, but based on the trajectory, this is expected to change as we move into tomorrow.”

Residents are urged to continue to closely monitor Tropical Storm Tammy and be prepared to implement their hurricane plans should this system becomes a significant threat to the islands.

