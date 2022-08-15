Members of St. Kitts and Nevis’ Federal Cabinet Officially Sworn in and Assigned Ministerial Portfolios

Basseterre, St. Kitts, August 13, 2022 (SKNIS): Following the swearing-in of Prime Minister, the Honourable Dr. Terrance Michael Drew on August 06, the other Ministers of St. Kitts and Nevis’ Federal Government were officially sworn in and assigned ministerial portfolios on Saturday, August 13 during a ceremony held at Warner Park Cricket Stadium.

Following the announcement of their new ministerial portfolios, the new Federal Cabinet, led by Prime Minister Drew, took the Oath of Office, the Oath of Allegiance and the Oath of Secrecy in front of hundreds of cheering spectators at Warner Park and the thousands of nationals tuned in to radio stations, viewing on television and following online via various social media platforms.

In delivering remarks, Prime Minister Drew said that the selection of ministers of government was strategic.

“Believe me when I tell you that the Cabinet selection process was done carefully and systematically. Governance is serious business and your government must be responsive, effective and efficient because that is what you voted for,” said Prime Minister Drew. “Fellow citizens and residents, you have trusted me with the leadership of the government. I in turn have confidence in my team. Their selection was not a popularity contest, rather, I have to ensure that each ministry and each statutory corporation has ministers who are competent, empathetic, respectful, compassionate, accountable and energetic. I believe we have such ministers.”

For the next five years, Prime Minister Drew will serve the country as the Minister of Finance, National Security, Citizenship and Immigration, Health and Social Security. Deputy Prime Minister, the Honourable Dr. Geoffrey Hanley assumes responsibilities for the Ministry of Education, Youth, Social Development, Gender Affairs, Aging and Disabilities. The Right Honourable Dr. Denzil Douglas was assigned the Ministries of Foreign Affairs, Economic Development, International Trade, Investments, as well as Industry and Commerce.

The Ministry of Public Infrastructure and Utilities, Transport, Information, Communication and Technology and Post will be led by the Honourable Konris Maynard, while the Honourable Samal Duggins, serves as Minister of Agriculture, Fisheries and Marine Resources, Cooperatives, Entrepreneurship and Creative Economy. The Honourable Marsha Henderson will lead the Ministries of Tourism, Civil Aviation and Urban Development.

The Honourable Garth Wilkin will serve as St. Kitts and Nevis Attorney-General and Minister of Justice and Legal Affairs, while Senator the Honourable Dr. Joyelle Clarke assumes leadership of the Ministries of Sustainable Development, Environment, Climate Action and Constituency Empowerment.

The Honourable Isalean Phillip was appointed as a Senator in the National Assembly

The ceremony was witnessed by scores of supporters, senior government officials, Members of the Clergy, Members of the Diplomatic and Consular Corps, Heads of Government, specially invited guests from across the region and locally, members of the media, and civil society.