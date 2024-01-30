Megan Thee Stallion’s Mother Grave Under Threats From Nicki Minaj Fans

Nicki Minaj is being accused of threatening to order her fanbase to violate Megan Thee Stallion’s mother’s burial site in Texas. The rapper’s fans leaked the burial site’s location on Sunday, but today, the cemetery said it was concerned that Barbz would turn up to violate the grave.

On Tuesday, among those who published the address were fans of Minaj on Twitter, who revealed that the rapper’s late mother, Holly Thomas, was laid to rest in Pearland, Texas.

Thomas died in 2019 after battling brain cancer. Megan Thee Stallion, who revealed that her mother was also a rapper named Holly Wood, was also her manager during the start of her career before she received her big break.

It seems that fans of Minaj are trying to escalate a mostly one-sided beef with Megan Thee Stallion over her song “Hiss” and her Megan’s Law verse that many think takes shots at Minaj due to her brother and husband being sex offenders.

Megan Thee Stallion’s mother Holly Thomas

According to TMZ, the Pearland Police Department is on high alert after fans on Twitter threatened to go to the cemetery to dig up Holly’s corpse. The celebrity publication said the cemetery has lodged an official report and has increased security at the graveyard in case demented fans turn up at the cemetery to carry out their threat.

So far, no one has actually turned up to the cemetery. Nevertheless, the large amount of attention Megan is receiving is cause for concern, especially as her late mother was the subject of a diss track released by Minaj, and the Queens rapper threatened to give her fans “the word.”

In her song “Big Foot,” Minaj alleges Megan lied on her dead mom during the Tory Lanez trial, where he was found guilty and sentenced to 10 years in prison for shooting the “Savage” rapper.

Minaj’s fans have been threatening for days to desecrate Holly’s final resting place.

One of Minaj’s fans wrote on Twitter, “Nicki better than me because I would buy the cemetery Megan’s mother is buried at, excavate her casket, and bury her on my front lawn, but that’s just me.”

The woman who leaked the address on Twitter from her account @officiallyminaj has since deleted her account. “Barbz you know what to do,” she tweeted. Minaj also seemingly went live where she issued a threat to Megan that it was up to her to give fans the go-ahead to violate Megan’s mother’s grave. “If I give the mother**king word. Don’t let me give the word or the receipts; I’ll be on you’re a** forever,” she said in the video.

Megan has not acknowledged Minaj’s 5-day-old rant.