Megan Thee Stallion & Yung Miami Gets Saucy On New ‘Caresha Please’ Episode

Megan Thee Stallion has no qualms about stating what and who she wants publicly. That’s if we’re to go by an upcoming episode of the Caresha Please podcast, which features both her and Yung Miami.

A few teasers were shared by REVOLT on its Instagram page, and it was clear to see that the two popular rappers had no trouble making their feelings for each other known. In one clip, Yung Miami even asked Megan Thee Stallion if she likes girls, to which she replied, “I mean, I like what I like…I like you.”

Things got even steamier as Yung Miami then asked her with a grin if she would sleep with her. They both erupt into laughter before Megan confirms that she most definitely would. Caresha then takes it even further as she asks who would be on top, which earned a quick response from Megan, confirming that in that situation, she would be the dominant one.

The flirting seems to have continued throughout the show, as later on, Yung Miami admitted that she found Megan classy and that she would actually like to take her out to dinner at some point. Additionally, she confessed that she would love to kiss the “Hot Girl Summer” rapper.

She added that she also would consider them becoming a couple. That may all have been for the show, though as currently, Megan Thee Stallion is dating Pardison Fontaine, and it has been suspected that Yung Miami and Diddy are an item since she’s been at his side since the start of 2022.

The two women often tease each other on social media, so there may be some credence to their flirting. For example, just last month, Yung Miami shared a video showing her and Meg hugging one another during a night out.

At that time, the “Eat It” rapper jokingly said that Yung Miami was her girlfriend while also pretending to be hurt that the City Girl and Diddy went public with their current situation.

“You got a man?!” Megan Thee Stallion said when she heard about the alleged relationship to which Yung Miami responded playfully by stroking Megan’s face.

“My girlfriend love you @theestallion [red heart emoji],” Yung Miami posted.

The new Caresha Please episode with Megan Thee Stallion is expected to premiere later on today, August 25, at 8:00 p.m. EST on REVOLT‘s YouTube channel.