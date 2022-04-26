Megan Thee Stallion Shares Incriminating Text From Ex-BFF Kelsey, Denies Dating Tory Lanez

Megan Thee Stallion isn’t just denying that she and Tory Lanez were dating, she also shared incriminating text messages allegedly from her ex-bestfriend Kelsey Harris.

Megan Thee Stallion has not held back in her interview with CBS’ Gayle King as she details the night of the shooting and has dropped an incriminating bit of information for the first time. During her interview, Megan disclosed that Harris sent her security guard a text message on the night of the shooting.

According to CBS, the two text messages sent on Sunday, July 12, 2020, at 7: 27 a.m read “help” and “Tory shot Megan.”

The shooting incident reportedly occurred around 4: 30 AM, according to previous reports calling into question the difference in the time it was sent.

There has been much dispute as to who shot Megan, with her claiming that it was Tory Lanez who fired the shot.

Tory Lanez, who is facing two felony charges for wounding Megan Thee Stallion, and illegal possession of firearm and ammunition, has disputed the claims. His attorney Shawn Holley also suggested during the pre-trial hearing in February that Lanez was not the one who fired the shot and suggested that a fight between Harris and Megan over Tory happened right before the shooting.

This has led many social media users to speculate that Lanez was not the one who shot Megan, particularly since Lanez and DJ Akademiks have claimed that the evidence report shared in discovery suggested that ballistics evidence was “inconclusive” for gunpowder residue on Tory’s hand but could be found on the other female [Harris].

This bombshell revelation by Megan appears to put to bed Lanez’s defense theory that he didn’t shoot Megan.

Earlier, Megan also alleged that Tory offered to pay her and her best friend $1 million to keep quiet about the incident.

Megan Thee Stallion and Kelsey Harris are no longer friends, and Harris has remained quiet throughout the case, with the Houston rapper accusing her ex-best friend of not sticking to her side and telling the truth.

“I really thought that we were all friends. Sometimes I put the blame on myself because when my mom passed I just felt like I was just looking for some type of family environment and I was letting so many people in and I didn’t care who it was, I just wanted to feel like I got family and I got people that care about me and I could hang out with everybody.”

Meanwhile, Megan also denied that she had a sexual relationship with Tory Lanez, which was the basis of the fight between her and Harris on the night before the shooting.

“We were not dating. We were really close. We hung out like everyday and his mom passed too so when I felt like we were bonding over that,” she said. When asked if there was a sexual relationship, she said, “um I didn’t have a sexual relationship with Tory,” she said.

Lanez has tweeted and even sung about the fight where he suggested that “good dick” caused the women to fight over him.

Megan Thee Stallion, however, shared that Lanez’s narrative was to escape accountability. “I think that he is trying to deflect from the fact that he committed a crime,” she said.

As social media users reacted to the interview and fans of Lanez shared doubt about her testimony, Megan also lashed out at those who condemned her for speaking out while Tory Lanez is under a gag order.

“So A man can shoot me, chop up horse legs in music videos to taunt me, pay blogs to spread false information from what’s happening in court, record studio albums and make diss tracks….but when I talk to gayle king that’s the last straw….F**K YALL,” She said on Twitter.

Tory Lanez had his bond revoked and increased at his last court appearance earlier this month after he allegedly shared sealed evidence from discovery with DJ Akademiks. The rapper was briefly placed in jail for violating the discovery order as well as the protective order not to contact the victim after he shared several posts on Twitter directed at Megan and her boyfriend, Pardison Fontaine.

In all of the developments in the case, one person and a key witness, Kelsey Harris, has remained quiet and has not said anything in the media. However, she did respond to reports that suggested she could be the shooter in the case in February after Lanez’s lawyer suggested that gunpowder residue was found on her hands.