Megan Thee Stallion Performs Fiery Tory Lanez Diss Track At Coachella

Megan Thee Stallion followed through on her promise to fans to release a new song at Coachella.

On Friday, the “Savage” artist performed to a sold-out crowd where she appeared to address Tory Lanez in a new diss track. Tory Lanez is presently in court, facing felony charges for allegedly shooting Megan Thee Stallion. The rapper has denied committing the act and has also released diss songs addressing the situation, as well as Megan Thee Stallion.

Megan has never responded to the songs and has not spoken much on the shooting or her beef with Lanez until now.

Before performing that new song, Megan set the tone for what she was about to deliver where she said it was targeted at no one.

“This song is very personal to me and it is to whom the f— it may concern. And I really feel like my ladies gon f*** with me on this one,” she said.

A week before, ahead of her Coachella performance, she tweeted: “I got this song that I recorded and every time I play it for a woman they start jumping and clapping [laughing emoji]. I think I wanna perform it at Coachella for the first time before I actually drop it.”

The song begins with “Imagine n**** lyin’ ’bout shootin’ a real b**** (huh?)/ Just to save face for rapper n**** you chill with”…and has the refrain “Dk don’t run me I run dk, yah you’s a b***h.”

Megan did not reveal the name of the song even though some publications have speculated names for the Lil Kim/Foxy Brown sounding sample. The song is said to be a sample of Jodeci’s “Freek’n You” remix featuring Wu-Tang Clan.

Megan Thee Stallion and Tory Lanez are embroiled in a legal battle that could see the Toronto rapper going to jail if found guilty of shooting the Houston rapper.

Lanez had his bond increased last week after he was found to be in breach of discovery and protective orders by the court after he not only was found to have shared evidence from the case but also addressed the victim after he attacked her and her boyfriend on Twitter.

Meanwhile, some fans have debated whether the song is a diss for Tory Lanez, while some like Wack 100 called out the Houston rapper for speaking on the case while Lanez can’t respond.

“So put a gag order on @torylanez send him back to jail because he said something on IG and now @theestallion does a diss track knowing the man can’t respond back,” he said adding, “#cowardshit”.

One fan, however, noted that this is the first song that Megan has addressed anything, pointing out that “that n**** has made two albums about her but she can’t make one song. Boy stop.”

Megan Thee Stallion has not clarified whether the song was about Tory Lanez, even though some have pointed out that it could be about Moneybagg Yo or Pardison Fontaine.