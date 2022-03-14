Meet and Greet for Dubai Contingent

Basseterre, St. Kitts, March 14, 2022 — Ahead of their trip to Dubai for Expo 2020 the 15 winners of the Ministry of Youth’s Essay Competition and 4 winners of a Verchilds High competition were invited to a meet and greet on Friday, at Government House hosted by Governor General His Excellency Sir S.W. Tapley Seaton GCMG CVO QC JP LLD.

The aim of the event was to allow the winners, who came from various schools on both islands, to meet each other.

Throughout the evening the teens also got the opportunity to interact with His Excellency The Governor General and Minister of Youth the Hon. Jonel Powell.

Giving a bit of background on the competition Minister Powell said it stemmed from his visit to the Dubai Expo recently.

https://zizonline.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/03/DUBAI-CONTINGENT-MEET-AND-GREET-1.mp4

One of the Judges for the competition, Melvin James gave a breakdown of what they were looking for.

https://zizonline.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/03/DUBAI-CONTINGENT-MEET-AND-GREET-2.mp4

The essays were written on the topic ‘How Do We Sustainably Grow Food to Meet Future Demands’.

The students are expected to leave in the coming week.