Meek Mill Leaves Jay-Z’s Roc Nation Management After A Decade

Meek Mill cut ties with Jay-Z’s Roc Nation.

The Philly rapper is no longer a part of Roc Nation management, a new report by Billboard claim. The news broke on Monday (July 11) that the rapper left Roc Nation Management, owned by Jay-Z, after a decade of being under its umbrella, which includes artists like Alicia Keys, Big Sean, Jay-Z, and others.

On Monday, Meek Mill’s name and profile were removed from Roc Nation’s artist lineup. It’s unclear what led to the Philly rapper exiting the management company, but he joined Roc Nation in 2012 and was assigned to Rich Kleiman as his manager.

There was also a deal with his own label, Dreamchasers, and Roc Nation in 2019. It’s unclear if this deal will replace his Roc Nation management deal.

The news of the break-up is not surprising as Meek Mill has shared his dissatisfaction with Roc Nation and Atlantic Records for some time now. In 2021, he shared his grouses at the companies’ lackadaisical attitude towards album promotion for ‘Expensive Pain’ and even claimed that Atlantic was holding back his new music, a claim he substantiated by co-signing NBA YoungBoy’s verbal assault in the label as well.

“They didn’t put nothing into expensive pain and then said I can’t drop another project for 9 months at the end of my contract after I made them 100’s of millions,” Meek Mill had claimed in a tweet earlier in the year. “How would can anybody survive that … most rappers can’t speak because they depend on these companies ‘I don’t.’”

Neither of the companies had responded to Meek Mill, but his album performed exceptionally, debuting No. 3 on the Billboard 200 and pushing 95,000 total album-equivalent units in its first week.

On the other hand, Roc Nation has not confirmed whether Meek Mill is still on its artist roster, but Meek’s image and name are also scrubbed from the company’s social media accounts.

Meek Mill and Jay-Z have been close friends for years and have even teamed up on a number of charitable and social justice initiatives. It will be interesting to see how this severe of business ties affects their friendship.