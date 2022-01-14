Mavado Credits Richie Feelings For Early Career Boost, Boom Boom Tells Spice

Mavado credits selector Richie Feelings for giving big boost to his breakout hot “Real Mckoy” which catapult his career.

An epic success story characterized by bitter rivalry and sweet victory is something David Constantine Brooks, more popularly Mavado knows all too well. The deejay got his major break in dancehall under the wings of Bounty Killer, as the Poor People Governor’s newly formed Alliance took shape during the early to mid-2000s. Entertainers such as Vybz Kartel, Busy Signal, and Bling Dawg all credit Bounty Killer with helping to take their talents to a wider demographic through his fame and connections.

Blessed with a voice like no other, Vado would earn the name Singing Blacks in his Cassava Piece Kingston community. His post as the community barber would later be dissolved as he took more interest in music and took on a new Moniker similar to that of a luxury watch brand. Still, the name Mavado didn’t become a household one overnight. The deejay has never been shy about highlighting those who have given him a helping hand along the way.

In an archived interview, Vado credits former friend Foota Hype with giving him the push to record the entertainer’s breakout track, “Real Mckoy,” which was recorded on Daseca’s “Anger Management Riddim. The compilation would also feature other hits from former Alliance members Bounty Killer and Vybz Kartel, as well as Sizzla Kalonji.

“Real Mckoy” began to receive heavy rotation on mainstream radio, as well as the streets. The musical gatekeepers in the streets wear the titles of sound system operators and selectors. Richie Feelings, formerly of legendary Sound System Stone Love, was one of the biggest names in the Kingston area during the early 2000s.

Spice, Boom Boom

The popular selector’s history of breaking records during his live sessions was the topic of discussion on the recent episode of Magnum’s Spice It Up, hosted by Grace Hamilton, aka Spice. Also on set was Bambino of Zip 103 FM, Boom Boom, Trippple X, and Amber of Irie FM. When Richie Feelings was questioned if he had ever contributed to the success of any song, he responded, “Wol heap. Riddims like Anger Management. You have Sweat Riddim. You have artiste like I Wayne, you have Gyptian.”

His list was cut short when fellow selector Boom Boom interjected to sing even more praises to his greatness and abilities as a dancehall disc jockey.

“Me and Mavado a tour, Europe and Mavado look pon me and tell me say Boom, You know when me buss, when me feel me buss, when me go a Weddy Weddy Wednesday and Richie Feelings take the bandstand and intro me song Real Mckoy,” Boom Boom, who now promotes his own weekly events mentioned.

Weddy Weddy, the mid-week event held at the headquarters of The Stone Love Movement sound system, has been a hotspot for many locals for nearly two decades. Dancing, high fashion, authentic Jamaican food, and new music have been elements of the event since its inception. Many of Jamaica’s biggest names have made reference to the popular entertainment spot in their songs.

Mavado would go on to become a dancehall legend, releasing two full-length albums, Gangsta for Life: The Symphony of David Brooks in 2007 and Mr. Brooks…A Better Tomorrow in 2009. International collaborations also came his way through tracks with Rick Ross, UK-based rapper Chipmunk, Nicki Minaj, and DJ Khaled.

Despite “Real McKoy” being his breakout his, Mavado became an international star with his 2009 hit “So Special.”