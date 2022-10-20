Mavado and KiDi ‘Blessed” Billboard’s Top Triller Global Chart

Mavado and KiDi taste Billboard success this week with their new collaboration, “Blessed.”

The dancehall singjay and the Ghanaian artist linked up for the catchy new single in June this year. The track was co-produced by MOG, KiDi, and Jack Knight and has since clocked 1.7 million views on YouTube. “Blessed” has been picking up steam globally in recent weeks and has now made it to the Billboard Top Triller Global Chart at No. 6.

Mavado announced his latest accomplishment on his Instagram, thanking his fans and his collaborator. “Thanks to my fans in Africa and bless up my brother @kidimusic for putting me on this power house track see you soon Africa BLESS,” the Jamaican singer wrote.

KiDi is a budding afrobeat singer-songwriter from Ghana who has been steadily making a name for himself on the African continent and globally since 2016. The singer is signed to Lynx Entertainment and has won three Vodafone Ghana Music Awards in 2021, including for Afrobeat/Afropop Artist of the Year and Best Highlife Song.

Mavado, who has cemented his place in dancehall as a legend, has released four solo singles since the start of the year, “Location,” “Thunderclap,” “Money & Done,” and “Feelings.” The singer has been relatively quiet on the music scene since immigrating from Jamaica to the United States a few years ago. Vado has also been dealing with his fair share of personal matters, including his son’s murder conviction and the passing of his mother, whom he was very close with. Still, the “So Special” singer, born David Brooks, is quietly returning to the airwaves with new music.

This is not Mavado’s first taste of Billboard success. In 2007, the singer graced the Hot R&B Hip Hop Songs and Hot Rap Songs charts peaking at No. 27 and No. 20, respectively. The following year, in 2008, his song “So Special” peaked at No. 52 on the Hot R&B Hip Hop chart before spending 10 weeks on that chart and garnering worldwide acclaim for Mavado.