Mass shootings of Gaza aid seekers continue as Israel kills 5, wounds 70
08 June 2025
This content originally appeared on Al Jazeera.
- At least five people have been killed and more than 70 wounded in the latest incident of Israeli troops opening fire on hungry Palestinians seeking aid in south Gaza.
- The Gaza Humanitarian Foundation says it will reopen two of its aid points today after distributing no desperately needed food in Gaza yesterday. More than 100 people have been killed by Israeli fire while seeking aid at its locations since May 27.