Masicka Names Bounty Killer His Biggest Musical Influence

Masicka is touting Bounty Killer as one of the main artists to inspire him in his early career.

Dancehall veteran Bounty Killer is often regarded as the Godfather, one who has paved the way for many and has influenced generations of artists. Though we seldom hear young artists actually namedrop when asked the popular question these days, Masicka was far from reluctant to share how much he looked up to Bounty Killer as a young man pursuing a music career.

In a recent interview with MajorStage, the Genahsyde artist spoke candidly about who he is in and outside of the music, his goals, influences, and more. Masicka revealed that his biggest motivation is his family as they drive him to be a better person and to create a better way for them. Meanwhile, he credits his father as the person in his life that inspires him the most.

He also gave a shout-out to his hometown of Portmore, Jamaica which he says is historically a lyricist factory producing the likes of Vybz Kartel and others. This he says has shaped his sound and wordplay. When asked who his biggest musical influences are, Masicka was prompt in his response which acknowledged Bounty Killer.

Masicka

“Musically, me have a lot of influences,” he said. “Me grow up a listen Bounty Killer. [He] is one of the persons who me really emulate inna di early part a mi career. Just the aggressiveness, just the drive, that sound, that power. Bounty Killer is just like a force to be reckoned with and I just always liked that. [He’s] not easily moved or intimidated so definitely.”

The dancehall star, perhaps also inspired by Bounty’s longevity, says that in 10 years, he hopes to crossover, still doing the music he loves and making it big “as one of the greatest dancehall artists.” Masicka describes his own music as “totally different, above average and unique” and says his song “They Don’t Know” tells his story the most. He also shared that many might not know that he is a relatively calm, observant, and lowkey person who doesn’t necessarily like crowds – outside of work of course.

Elsewhere in the interview, in a series of rapid-fire questions, Masicka gave fans some more nuggets to digest before wrapping up. The dancehall hitmaker says music is the first thing he listens to in the morning, the thing that puts him in his feelings and also his happy place. He also reveals that he was an “A” student in school, is a fan of horror films and that in one word, he would describe himself as simply a “genius.”

Masicka and Bounty Killer previously collaborated on the single “Top Striker.”