Martinique Mayor Calls For Dialogue Amid Escalating Violence

News Americas, New York, NY, September 18, 2024: The Mayor of Fort-de-France, Didier Laguerre, has called for urgent dialogue and consultation in response to escalating urban violence affecting parts of the Martinique city. In a press release and at a press conference held today, Mayor Laguerre expressed his deep concern over the unrest, emphasizing that action must be taken “in the best interests of the Martinicans.”

An image taken from an AFP video released on September 17, 2024 shows a car burning in a street of Fort-de-France in the French Caribbean island of Martinique following a night of riots amid protests over the high cost of living. (Photo by THOMAS THURAR/AFP via Getty Images)

The neighborhoods of Sainte-Thérèse and Dillon have been particularly affected, with significant violence and damage reported. Fort-de-France and nearby Le Lamentin experienced clashes, thefts, and fires overnight from Tuesday to Wednesday, with hooded youths confronting law enforcement. In Sainte-Thérèse, fires erupted near the local church, and in Dillon, a McDonald’s restaurant was extensively damaged by flames, prompting firefighter intervention around 1:49 a.m.

An image taken from an AFP video released on September 17, 2024 shows Rodrigue Petitot, leader of the RPPRAC (Union for the protection of African-Carribean people and ressources) answering questions at a road blockage set as part of protests over the high cost of living in Fort-de-France in the French Caribbean island of Martinique. (Photo by THOMAS THURAR/AFP via Getty Images)

The unrest appears to stem from an incident on September 11th at Carrefour Dillon, where peaceful protests against the rising cost of living turned violent after a reported crackdown by law enforcement. The RPPRAC, an organization representing protesters, condemned what they described as “police repression” and called for calm while urging the prefect to halt the “spiral of violence.”

“Children and elderly people who came to peacefully protest were brutally repressed,” the RPPRAC stated in an open letter today, which also reiterated their demands for public negotiations and price alignments with mainland France. Gladys Rogers, treasurer of the RPPRAC, acknowledged that while their calls for calm have been effective, the growing anger among the population is becoming harder to control.

The violence has led to widespread looting in Fort-de-France and Le Lamentin. Stores, including Cash Converters in downtown Fort-de-France and several businesses in the Jambette area, were broken into and robbed. The Fort-de-France municipal police headquarters were also targeted, and numerous roadblocks were erected, disrupting traffic in key areas like the Jeanne d’Arc roundabout. Officials in the French Caribbean island of Martinique say on September 17, 2024 at least six police officers were injured by gunfire during violent protests.

Despite the growing unrest, Mayor Laguerre continues to appeal for calm and stresses the need for immediate dialogue to resolve the tensions. “We must act swiftly to protect the safety and well-being of all Martinicans,” he said.

Save 50.0% on select products from ILOUYU with promo code 50L8K5V7, through 9/20 while supplies last.