Basseterre, St. Kitts, April 07, 2022 (RSCNPF): Makeel Marryshaw of Shear Lane and Stanford Williams of Backway, Sandy Point, were both charged on April 05, 2022, for two counts of Robbery. The offences were committed on March 05, 2022, at Princess Street. They are remanded at Her Majesty’s Prison.