MARMA J CON Brings Web3 Tech to Antigua

Web3-focused nonprofit, Marma J Foundation to bring a free educational event to the Caribbean in the new year.

The goal of the MARMA J CON conference and hackathon is to work in community with Antiguans to build real-world solutions to local problems using Web3.

Anyone, from student to business professional to artist, will have an accessible way to learn about this emerging technology (including cryptocurrency, NFTs, and DAOs) with free daily classes and lunches, as well as ample opportunities for career building.

Since starting the Marma J Foundation in 2021, co-founder Chloe Lewis has stayed true to her Antiguan roots and mission to leverage Web3 technology for social good.

This emerging technology encompasses blockchains, cryptocurrency, collaborative digital-based solutions and collective decision-making, all of which can significantly improve self-sustainability for local and global communities.

In fact, Lewis named the foundation after her grandmother and Antiguan native, Sarah ‘Marma’ Williams (née Joseph).

By holding MARMA J CON annually in Antigua, Lewis aims to affirm Web3’s commitment to grassroot activism while honouring her grandmother, who passed away just on November 18th of this year:

“Marma Joseph always tried her best to selflessly love and support her family, especially in her home of Antigua and Barbuda.

Through MARMA J CON, educational efforts, and partnerships with nonprofits and social good organizations, the Marma J Foundation’s aim is to empower local businesses, and to help anyone to understand the power of this blockchain technology, and its potential practical uses in everyday life,” says Chloe Lewis.

In recent years, the Web3 industry has been moving away from the US and Europe, instead flocking to geographies with crypto-friendly legislation.

Puerto Rico and Portugal are some of these geographies where crypto tourism has boosted local economies.

However, minimal efforts have been made to educate, support, and empower locals with Web3 technology.

The Marma J Foundation aims to set a new example in Antigua.

Two years ago, the Antiguan and Barbuda government passed the Digital Assets Bill of 2020, which was heavily contributed to and supported by Senator Aziza Lake, who is a Marma J Foundation partner.

By building tech solutions in community with local Antiguans, Marma J Foundation aims to show the Web3 community and world that grassroots activism is the heart of decentralized technology.

NewsAmericasNow.com