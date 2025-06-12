Mapping US troops and military bases in the Middle East 

The United States announced on Wednesday that it is preparing a partial evacuation of its embassy in Iraq and has authorised “the voluntary departure” of dependants of American personnel from locations across the Middle East, including Bahrain, Kuwait and the United Arab Emirates, as regional security concerns rise.

On Wednesday evening, US President Donald Trump explained that the decision to relocate staff was made because the region “could be a dangerous place”.

Tensions have been rising recently, fuelled by stalled negotiations between the US and Iran over its nuclear programme, further inflamed by Israel’s repeated statements that it is prepared to launch a strike on Iran.

Where are US military bases in the Middle East?

The US has operated military bases in the Middle East for decades.

According to the Council on Foreign Relations, the US operates a broad network of military sites, both permanent and temporary, across at least 19 locations in the region.

Of these, eight are permanent bases, located across Bahrain, Egypt, Iraq, Jordan, Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

How many US troops are in the Middle East?

The US’s first deployment of soldiers in the Middle East was in July 1958 when combat troops were sent to Beirut during the Lebanon Crisis. At its height there were almost 15,000 Marines and Army troops in Lebanon.

As of mid-2025, there are about 40,000 to 50,000 US troops in the Middle East, comprising personnel stationed in both large, permanent bases and smaller forward sites across the region.

The countries with the most US troops include Qatar, Bahrain, Kuwait, the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia. These installations serve as critical hubs for air and naval operations, regional logistics, intelligence gathering and force projection.

Below are some notable bases in the region.

Al Udeid Air Base (Qatar) – The largest US military base in the Middle East, established in 1996. Covering an area of 24 hectares (60 acres), the base accommodates almost 100 aircraft as well as drones. This base, which houses some 10,000 troops, serves as the forward headquarters for US Central Command (CENTCOM) and has been central to operations in Iraq, Syria and Afghanistan.

Naval Support Activity, NSA (Bahrain) – The current US naval base sits on the site of the former British naval installation, HMS Jufair. The base hosts approximately 9,000 Department of Defense personnel, including military and civilian staff. Home to the US Navy’s Fifth Fleet, the base provides security to ships, aircraft, detachments and remote sites in the region.

Camp Arifjan (Kuwait) – Camp Arifjan is a major US Army base located about 55km (34 miles) southeast of Kuwait City. Constructed in 1999, it serves as the primary logistics, supply and command hub for US military operations in the Middle East, particularly within the US CENTCOM area of responsibility.

Al-Dhafra airbase (UAE) – A strategic base focused on reconnaissance, intelligence gathering and supporting combat air operations. The base hosts advanced aircraft such as the F-22 Raptor stealth fighters and various surveillance planes, including drones and AWACS.