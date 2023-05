The content originally appeared on: ZIZ Broadcasting Corporation

Basseterre, St. Kitts, May 16, 2023 (ZIZ Newsroom/Press Release): 44 year old Ashley Harris, has been sentenced to serve thirty-three (33) years at His Majesty’s Prison on two (2) counts of Rape on May 15th, 2023.

Formal charges had been laid against Mr. Harris for the crimes on January 13th, 2021.

Mr. Harris is sentenced to serve sixteen (16) years imprisonment on the first count, and seventeen (17) years imprisonment on the second count.

The sentences are set to be served consecutively.

-30-