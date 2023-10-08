Man Sentenced To 15 Years For Robberies

Basseterre, St. Kitts, October 8 2023 (ZIZ Newsroom/Press Release): Keeane Richards of Phillips’ Village, St. Kitts, has been sentenced to His Majesty’s Prison for fifteen years on multiple Robbery charges.

Mr. Richards’ sentences were handed down by His Lordship Justice Iain Morley, KC, on Wednesday 4th October.

Mr. Richards was sentenced to serve two years for a Robbery committed on September 19th, 2020.

He was also sentenced to serve eight years for Robbery committed on June 28th, 2022, and thirteen years for Robbery committed on June 29th, 2022.

Mr. Richards’ sentences of eight and thirteen years will be served at the same time after the sentence of two years.

 