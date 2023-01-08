Man charged with rape, incidents involve child under 16 Loop Cayman Islands

·1 min read
Home
Caribbean News
Man charged with rape, incidents involve child under 16 Loop Cayman Islands
The content originally appeared on: News Americas Now

Black Immigrant Daily News

The content originally appeared on: Cayman Compass

Man charged with rape, incidents involve child under 16 Loop Cayman Islands

Breaking News

Dead bodies found in landing gear of Avianca plane

Cayman named one of the best places to travel in 2023

SEC charges several persons in fraudulent $45 million CoinDeal scheme

CIMA reminds investment mgt companies to submit internal audit plan

Man charged with rape, incidents involve child under 16

DEH Christmas tree recycling locations open until end of Jan

Jubilee coins restocked and available for purchase

Water Authority disconnections next week

Police search for Corrie Andrew Myles, wanted for firearms offences

CIMA issues reminder that money transfer business must be licenced

Sunday Jan 08

26?C
Cayman News
Loop News

22 hrs ago

The Royal Cayman Islands Police Service (RCIPS) reported that a 33-year-old man from George Town has now been charged with two counts of rape.

According to the RCIPS, the incidents occurred in October and November 2022 and involved a child under 16.

See also

The unnamed man remains in custody and appears in court on Monday, January 9.

Related Articles

Recent Articles

World News

Faithful mourn Benedict XVI at funeral presided over by pope

World News

France’s Macron opens up about his love to autistic interviewers

World News

Dead bodies found in landing gear of Avianca plane

NewsAmericasNow.com