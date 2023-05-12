Man Charged For Robbery After Police Search His House

Basseterre, St. Kitts, May 15, 2023 (ZIZ Newsroom/Press Release):

The police have charged Akeem Sage of McKnight with robbery following the discovery of a gun and ammunition on his premises in McKnight.

According to a police statement, on Friday members of Police Force and the St. Kitts and Nevis Defence Force jointly executed a search warrant on the premises of Akeem and Anthea Sage of Central Fiennes Avenue, McKnight.

The warrant permitted the search for weapons, illegal drugs, and other items suspected of being used in the commission of a crime. The search led to the discovery of one (1) Smith & Wesson revolver handgun.

The cylinder contained five .32 calibre rounds of live ammunition.

The gun and ammunition were taken into Police custody along with other pieces of evidence.

The search was extended to an abandoned building adjacent to Mr. Sage’s home. This search resulted in the finding of one (1) “Jansport” back-pack along with a mask and other articles of clothing.

Investigations are ongoing and more charges are expected to be laid.

-30-