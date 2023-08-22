Man Charged For Road Fatality

Basseterre, St. Kitts, 23rd August 2023 (ZIZ Newsroom/Press Release): The Police have formally laid two charges against Morgan Wyatt of The Alley, Sandy Point, St. Kitts.

Mr. Wyatt was charged with causing the death of Lashley Weekes, by driving a motor vehicle.

He was also charged for operating a vehicle without a policy of insurance or such a security in respect of third-party risk. Both offences were committed on May 19th, 2023, in Half Way Tree, St. Kitts.

The charges were laid against Mr. Wyatt at the Sandy Point Police Station on August 22nd, 2023.

According to the police, on May 19 motor truck PA-2893, driven by Morgan Wyatt ran off the island main road and collided with a house owned by Desmond Morton, located on the seaside of the road.

Mr. Wyatt overtook two (2) parked vehicles and rapidly swerved back to the seaside lane to avoid oncoming traffic.

This resulted in his truck veering off the road and colliding with Mr Morton’s house.

Mr. Weekes was the passenger inside the truck. He was pronounced dead at the scene.