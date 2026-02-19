stkittsgazette-logo-transparent-min
World News

Major road crash leaves 18 dead, 3 injured in northeast Egypt 

19 February 2026
This content originally appeared on Al Jazeera.
A collision between a truck and a passenger pick-up in Egypt’s northeastern Port Said province has left 18 people dead, mostly fishermen, and three others injured, according to reports.

The crash at approximately 12:30pm local time (10:30 GMT) on Thursday occurred on the 30 June Axis highway, to the south of Port Said, according to Egypt’s state-run Al-Ahram newspaper.

Survivors of the collision are being treated in hospital, and public prosecutors have launched an investigation into the circumstances of the accident, according to Al-Ahram.

Images from the scene of the accident posted online showed the aftermath of the crash, with a pick-up truck crushed between two large cargo trucks and debris scattered across the road, The Associated Press (AP) news agency reports.

AP said the pick-up truck was transporting fishermen to work at fish farms in the coastal Port Said area.

Attending the inaugural meeting of United States President Donald Trump’s Board of Peace in Washington, DC, on Thursday, Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly sent his condolences to the victims of the collision and ordered that financial assistance be provided to relatives of the deceased and injured.

Madbouly said in a statement posted on Facebook that he was following up on the incident through reports from the governor of Port Said province.

Deadly road accidents are common on Egypt’s roads and claim thousands of lives each year in crashes often involving microbuses and heavy trucks. Speeding, poor road conditions, and lax enforcement of traffic laws have been cited as contributing factors in collisions.

In June last year, a truck collided with a minibus, killing 19 people, most of them teenage girls, according to local officials.

 

