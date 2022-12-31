Mahogany hard to beat in Ian Levy Cup Loop Jamaica

Black Immigrant Daily News

MAHOGANY’s speed makes him the horse to beat in Saturday’s Ian Levy Cup going at eight and a half furlongs at Caymanas Park. MAHOGANY tried stealing the Mouttet Mile, kicking clear off the turn, after being pressed for six furlongs, but ran out of steam a half-furlong out.

RUNAWAY ALGO, ATOMICA, SHE’S MY DESTINY, MAKEUPARTIST and I’VE GOT MAGIC ensured a cracking pace, which led to EXCESSIVE FORCE and JORDON REIGN’S collaring MAHOGANY.

EXCESSIVE FORCE returns hunting a hat-trick of wins but faces MAHOGANY who will have the lead to himself this time around.

MAHOGANY’s only speed threat is stablemate JORDON REIGN’S who was hindered in the Gold Cup by ATOMICA and left the gate slowly in the Mouttet Mile.

MAHOGANY will be ridden by Dane Dawkins.

Closer such as EXCESSIVE FORCE, with jockey Bebeto Harvey, and CALCULUS, with jockey Shane Ellis, will relish the trip most but needs a strong pace to run at. CALCULUS, who was charging late in the Mouttet Mile when switched a furlong and a quarter out, will be among the closers.

The Ian Levy Cup is the eighth of 10 races scheduled. First post is 11:20 am.

CAYMANAS PARK TIPS

Race 1 – 1000m RdChandra’s Law(11)

Race 2 -1200mPlutologhist (9)

—-Race 3 – 1000m StBabylon Will Fall (5)

Race 4 – 1000m StMister Mandate (7)

Race 5 – 1000m StKing Air (3)

Race 6 – 1400mAnother Bullet (12)

Race 7 -1200mDivine Force (10)

Race 8 – 1700mMahogany (5)

Race 9 – 1500mI Realise (6)

Race 10 – 1100mNomoredeals (11)

BET OF THE DAY

Race 5 – 1000m StKing Air (3)

Race 6 – 1400mAnother Bullet (12)

Race 7 -1200mDivine Force (10)

NewsAmericasNow.com