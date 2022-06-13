Macron’s centrists edge ahead of left in French first round vote

The content originally appeared on: CNN

ParisFrench President Emmanuel Macron‘s centrist alliance won the first round of lower house elections on Sunday by a razor-thin margin over the left bloc of Jean-Luc Melenchon, but is likely to extend its lead in next weekend’s second-round runoff.

Macron’s Ensemble! alliance of centrist parties won 25.75% of the popular vote on Sunday, according to the interior ministry’s final tally, while Melenchon’s New Ecologic and Social People’s Union (NUPES) bloc came in second with 25.66%.

With rampant inflation driving up the cost of living and eroding wages, Macron has struggled to build on his re-election in April, with Melenchon casting him as a free-marketeer more intent on protecting the wealthy than hard-up families.

France’s progressive-leaning Le Monde newspaper said on Monday its own tally showed the left bloc had won the nationwide popular vote, and some leftist politicians said the official result had undercounted their vote.

“Artificially, the interior ministry seeks to show the candidates of Macron at the top,” Manuel Bompard, one of Melenchon’s most senior allies, who is himself running for a seat in Marseille, told LCI television.

