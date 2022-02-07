Macron meets with Putin

The content originally appeared on: CNN

Moscow (CNN)In the tense standoff between Russia and Ukraine, French President Emmanuel Macron has emerged as a central figure in Europe’s diplomatic efforts to diffuse potential conflict.

As the United States moves forces to Eastern Europe to support its NATO allies and Russia deploys more troops onto Ukraine’s border, Macron visited his counterpart, President Vladimir Putin, in Moscow on Monday to demand a de-escalation to the crisis, before traveling to Kyiv.

Though the shape of a solution to the showdown is still unclear, and the Kremlin continues to push for security guarantees that the US and NATO have called non-starters, Macron said that he and Putin were beginning to build a “constructive arrangement,” which was “mutually acceptable” to Russia and the rest of Europe to “help us avoid war.”

“This dialogue is absolutely essential, more than ever, to ensure the stability and security of the European continent,” Macron said in remarks aired on Russian state television at a meeting soon after he arrived at the Kremlin.

Putin said the two countries shared “common concern” about the security situation in Europe. “I see how much effort the current leadership of France and personally the president of France are making to resolve the crisis associated with ensuring equal security in Europe,” he added, shorthanding the issue as “the resolution of the intra-Ukrainian crisis,” a phase that casts the conflict in Donbas as a purely internal matter of Ukraine and avoids mention of Russia’s role in it.

Macron is kicking off a week of intense diplomacy that will see him travel to Moscow and Kyiv.

