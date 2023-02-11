Loop Lens: The Great Sterling Affair Loop Jamaica

Loop Lens: The Great Sterling Affair Loop Jamaica
The Great Gatsby-inspired Sterling Asset Management client appreciation mixer was filled with loads of activities. (Photos: Contributed)

Sterling Asset Management’s clients and employees danced and laughed the evening away at the firm’s annual customer appreciation party inside the Grand Jamaica Suite at the Jamaica Pegasus Hotel.

The Great Gatsby-inspired soir?e was themed in a glitzy gold and black colour scheme, dubbed ‘The Great Party’.

Loyal clients and employees came out in their numbers, some in pearls, some in feathers, and many in sequins.

No ‘great’ party is successful without great game options. The Sterling team ensured there was enough for everybody.

Connect Four, Jenga, Bocce and Tic-Tac-Toe – all life-size games that also required full-body movement.

Each winner earned ‘Dolly Dollar$’ (a play on the company’s dolphin logo) worth JM$ 2,000, which was later converted to JMD for donation to the Maxfield Park Children’s Home and the Clifton Boys’ Home.

