Loop Lens: Rum, street style take centerstage at Rum Bar Vibes Fest Loop Jamaica

L: Jahvillani’s look was trendy and did just that with a white T-shirt, matching fitted jeans, a red and white bomber jacket, and a pair of red and white sneakers to match. R: Jimmy Boy did not come to play; he wore black, ripped jeans, a white shirt, and sneakers along with a navy blue jacket to tie it all together. (Photos: Contributed)

Jamaica’s most loved rum line Rum-Bar launched their first-ever concert series, “Vibes Fest”, last December, but the vibes and festivities will continue well into 2023.

With the first staging down and several iterations in the line-up, Rum-Bar Vibes Fest is shaping up to be a hot-ticket event on the dancehall party scene.

Skateland in Half Way Tree, St Andrew, was the venue for the inaugural session, entertainer Keticia ‘TC’ Chatman hosted the first fest, and is expected to see things through to the end.

There were performances by Vyzadon, Stalk Ashley, and Jahvillani at this one, but there’s lots more to come, more performances by upcoming and emerging artists.

Loop Lens goes to the scene of the vibes.

