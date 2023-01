The content originally appeared on: News Americas Now

Black Immigrant Daily News

The content originally appeared on: NBC SVG

Local Groups and Organizations have been commended for participating in the 2022 Christmas and Nine Mornings Festival, despite the challenges faced.

The commendation came from Chairman of the National Nine Mornings Committee Orandie Bomanie Charles, during the Prize Giving Ceremony held on Saturday at the Methodist Church hall

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/01/BIG-UP-GROUPS-.mp3

Related

NewsAmericasNow.com