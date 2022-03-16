Lil Nas X Teases NBA YoungBoy & Saucy Santana Collabs In Return To Twitter

Lil Nas X teases collaborations with NBA YoungBoy and Saucy Santana.

The Montero rapper broke his social media hiatus and returned to Twitter on Wednesday, March 16, to tease some upcoming music. It seems Lil Nas X has been using his downtime also to put in some work in the studio as he readies his next album. In a surprising tweet, he revealed collabs with two of the hottest rappers on the scene now, NBA YoungBoy and openly gay rapper Saucy Santana.

“Which one y’all want first?” he asked fans on Twitter. Nas X also added, “Why are people surprised i’ve been away for so long? have y’all really never heard of maternity leave?”

“I’m so happy i’m back on the internet. i missed me so much,” he tweeted.

Lil Nas X, who has been absent from the internet for three months, was honored with Variety’s Innovator award at the 2021 Hitmakers event held in December. Singer Chloe Bailey who presented the award after introducing the Lil Nas X, spoke of the reason he was receiving the award.

The artist who is behind the hits “Montero” and “Industry Baby” was also praised for his creativity.

Lil Nas X, as usual, trolled his critics as he accepted the award.

“This year took a lot of mental strength from me to be able to keep pushing after my debut put me in such a high place so quickly,” the rapper said in accepting the award months after coming out.

Lil Nas X spoke about his much talked about music video “Montero”, which left many like rapper Lil Boosie riled up.

“I’m the product of the internet, so now that I’m here, I can use all these tools to my advantage,” Nas X said.

Variety’s Hitmakers event honors the writers, producers, publishers, managers and executives who contributed to the best and the 25 most consumed songs of the year.

Lil Nas X is now getting ready for another big year in music as he plots his return to the airwaves. You can also expect some social media trolling.