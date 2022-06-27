Lil Durk Pushes Fan Who Disrespect King Von, Tekashi 6ix9ine Reacts

Lil Durk put hands on a male fan in The Netherlands last weekend for disrespecting King Von and Tekashi 6ix9ine wasted no time responding.

The rapper was seen on camera pushing a fan while on stage in Rotterdam, Netherlands. Lil Durk has been on tour in Europe and was seen in Paris before showing out in Rotterdam. Durkio shared several posts on his Instagram account of himself performing, interacting with fans, and flexing stacks of cash.

“MANNNNNN WHAAAAAAAT treat the fans like family they gone love you 4ever thank you #rotterdam,” he shared on one post.

It seems that all did not go as planned, however, as the artist was seen in a video talking to a fan for a few seconds before pushing him. It’s unclear what has caused the incident, but there are unconfirmed reports online that he had reacted out of anger at the fan who taunted him about ‘smoking King Von.’

In the video, Lil Durk, who is shirtless and wearing short pants, can be seen talking to a fan who is trying to get up on the stage. It’s not audible what the men say to each other, but Durk pushes the fan before security steps in and also blocks the fan from getting onto the stage or retaliating at the rapper.

Lil Durk has not spoken out about the incident, and the fan has not broken his silence. However, it is well known that Lil Durk is reactive when it comes to his late friend, who was shot and killed on November 6, 2020, outside of a nightclub in Atlanta.

Both King Von and Lil Durk are lifelong friends and have collaborated on several songs, including “Still Trappin,” “Evil Twins,” and other songs.

Since Von’s death, Durk has continued to pay tribute to him and has even gotten himself in rap beef with NBA YoungBoy, who has thrown shots at the late rapper. The two have traded diss songs directed at each other over the past few months.

Tekashi 6ix9ine, who has a made up beef with Lil Durk, used the opportunity to taunt the Chicago rapper in the comments. “The fan saw right past the ‘ACT/persona’ .. he wasn’t scared. If it wasn’t for the security that boy was steppin by himself,” 6ix9ine wrote in the comments on a post DJ Akademiks shared of the incident.