Lil Durk Calls Gunna A Rat and Says “I Love Young Thug”

Chicago rapper Lil Durk is convinced that Gunna’s release from jail is because he “told.” The rapper was a guest on Akademiks’ Off the Record podcast, where he was asked about Gunna’s plea deal and speculations that he had “snitched” to save himself.

Gunna was arrested and named in the 58-page indictment and was charged with conspiracy to violate Georgia’s Racketeering Act last year but after spending almost half a year and possibly the Christmas holidays, fans were surprised when news surfaced that Gunna was the first defendant to be released after taking an Alford Plea deal.

Many speculated that he could only have been released because he cooperated with authorities who accused him of serving in a commanding role over YSL- not a music outfit but a street gang, per the indictment.

While on the podcast, Lil Durk said he loved Young Thug, and he was taking his side on things while adding that he believed that Gunna told and that he hated “truth tellers.”

“If you ever told, if you ever tell, I hate you,” Durk said. “Like, with a passion,” he said. Adding, “I don’t sit up here and play games, man. That man told,” Lil Durk responded. “You should have went in there and kept your mouth closed.”

Gunna and Young Thug

Durk also said he is fully riding for Thug. “I never unfollowed him [on Instagram]. Why I did, I don’t know why. I just don’t take Instagram and all that type s**t serious. But if you a rat, you a rat. If you rewind the clip a little bit, I looked into the camera and I told you, if you a rat, I f***ing hate you. Because I love Thug,” he said.

Since being released in December, Gunna has kept a low profile, although he promised last month that he was getting ready to release new music.

Amid the criticisms by the hip-hop community, Gunna’s backlash might be unprecedented because his lawyer Steve Sadow released a statement by the rapper denying he had cooperated with authorities after a video of his hearing surfaced on social media where Gunna admitted to YSL being a street gang.

“While I have agreed to always be truthful, I want to make it perfectly clear that I have NOT made any statements, have NOT been interviewed, have NOT cooperated, have NOT agreed to testify or be a witness for or against any party in the case and have absolutely NO intention of being involved in the trial process in any way,” the statement read.

Young Thug had also unfollowed Gunna last year, but this month in an unusual move, the rapper re-posted a link to Gunna’s last album, ‘DS4EVER’, causing fans to speculate that they are back on good terms.