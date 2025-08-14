World News
‘Lifeless wasteland’: Israel pounds northern Gaza as 100 killed in 24 hours
14 August 2025
- At least 100 Palestinians were killed in Israeli attacks across Gaza on Wednesday, as Al Jazeera’s correspondent reports that large swaths of the enclave’s north have been turned into “lifeless wastelands” due to Israel’s intensifying assault.
- At least eight more people, including three children, have starved to death, bringing the total number of hunger-related deaths in the enclave to 235, including 106 children, Gaza’s Ministry of Health said.
